September 21,1969 - November 9, 2019 Fernando Jauregui Torres, 50, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2019 while attending another family members funeral in Fowler, Ca. Fernando was experiencing poor health within the recent years before his passing. He was born in Oxnard, CA and lived in Fontana, CA. for 46 years with his mother Katie Valdez. He worked at Kaiser Permanente for 22 years as a Sterile Processing Technician. He is survived by his mother Katie J. Valdez, brother Paul E. Torres, sister Della J. Rico, brother George Valdez, and sister Teresa Valdez. Fernando never married or had children of his own but saw his countless nephews and nieces as his own children. Our beloved Fernando was a kind and humble man who did everything he could to help others and his family. He had a heart of gold and always greeted the ones he loved with a smile and hug. He helped provide a home to five of his nieces and nephews from adolescent to adulthood. He loved listening to his music and danced whenever he could. He had a collection of old movies and musicals. He was always up for taking pictures with family and friends. He loved his co-workers at Kaiser like family. He was loved unconditionally by his entire family and friends and will be truly missed and never forgotten. Funeral Services: Novemeber 23, 2019 - Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316. Viewing 10am-11am; Mass Service 11am-12pm; Graveside Service 12:30pm-3pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 22, 2019