FLORENCE ANN (ZIRBES) LITTLEFIELD Age 96, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 with her children by her side. Flo lived a full and remarkable life with her husband of nearly 74 years, Howard Littlefield who preceded her into our Lord's loving embrace on July 4th of this year. Flo was also preceded in death by her parents; Francis Xavier Zirbes (deceased 1954) and Eleanor Kathryn (Mohrbacher) Zirbes (deceased 1976); and her two sisters, Frances Hall (deceased 1979) and Josephine (Jo) Vasey (deceased 1989). Flo has left a legacy of faith and love that includes her children: Mike and Kathy Littlefield of San Diego; Denny and Beth Littlefield of Highland; Tim (deceased 1986) and Barbara Littlefield and Bob McMurrich of Highland; Patrick Littlefield (deceased 1950); Rick and Betty Littlefield of Eureka; Sherry Fraser of Denver; Kathy and Phil Page of Cheyenne; Chris Littlefield and Karen Sileo of Oceanside; Eileen and Mike Harter of Corona; Susie and Ted Fitch of Livermore; Mark and Mary Littlefield of Loomis; Janie and Brock Lynch of Victorville; Philip Littlefield (deceased 1962); Beth and Rick Prinzing of Camarillo; and Carol and Dave Bouer of Redlands. In addition she will be missed by 84 grandchildren, 83 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Born in Racine, Wisconsin in 1923 Flo cherished spending time with her mom and dad and her two sisters ice skating at the local rink, helping her dad brew root beer or her mom preserving any fashion of jam. But she especially enjoyed the days when her dad would bring a car home from the agency he owned, so they could enjoy a day on the road (especially since the family did not own a car of their own). Flo had dreams of being an airline stewardess but in those days the first prerequisite was to be a registered nurse. She was only 16 when she graduated from high school so she had to wait for a year to attend nurses training. When she completed her training, rather than pursuing a career with the airlines, she opted for a career as a lieutenant in the United States Army as a military nurse, a position she held until she met Howard and married in December 1945. Flo and Howard had a plan to have four children, but God had another, bigger plan, a plan that involved many more children. Flo embraced her role as a mom as she focused her commitment on raising 13 children, enjoying and accepting all that her love and faith brought. Flo and Howard rejoiced in the lives of their children and their families and accepted with courage the sorrow that life can deliver, especially the loss of three of their sons. b You might ask yourself, what kind of woman it takes to raise 13 children. It takes a woman like Flo. A woman with the strength, courage and love to know that what you are doing is the most important calling a person can accept from God. Flo had many talents. She was a master seamstress, skills that enabled her to fashion a beautiful wedding gown for one of her daughters from a photograph. She was exceptional at knitting or crocheting, especially when she was teaching one of her children or grandchildren. She loved music of all types, especially singing in the Canto Bello Master Chorale with her daughters. She enjoyed bowling in the local league until she was 85. And she was always prepared to watch her grandkids in the backyard pool (even though she never learned to swim). She was always prepared As one of her grandsons put it "her cookie jar was always full". As full as her home was, it was open to anyone who needed a place of shelter or comfort. In Flo and Howard's home, there was always room for more of anything, especially LOVE. Our thanks to all of you who have remembered Flo during the past years with notes of encouragement, a brief visit to Mission Commons Residences to say hello or to share a song or prayer, and especially those who brought the Holy Eucharist to her when she was unable to attend Mass. Services: Time of reflection will be held at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral in San Bernardino on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm with reception in the hall afterwards. A private burial service at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery in San Diego will be held later.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019