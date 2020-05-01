08-11-37 - 4-14-20 Florence Marie Clare, 82, of Pomona, CA, passed away on April 14, 2020. She was born to parents Victor Herbert Glaab and Margaret Louise Glaab, on August 11, 1937, at Pomona Valley Hospital in Pomona, CA. She graduated from Pomona Catholic High School in 1955. Flo met her husband, Mike at a church social and they were married on April 21, 1956, and were married until his death. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Pomona for all of her life, a member of Young Ladies Institute and St. Joseph Altar Society. Flo and Mike raised 9 children: Virginia Williamson, Victoria Clare, Janet Corey, Barbara Skeldon, Diane Ledestich, Linda Church, Michael Clare, Margaret Yelchak,and Kenneth Clare. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, her twin brother, Joseph Glaab, her sister Mary Pavkovich, her brother Richard Glaab and her great-grandson Tony Flores. Florence is survived by all 9 of her children, 25 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Services are pending.





