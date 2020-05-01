Florence Clare
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
08-11-37 - 4-14-20 Florence Marie Clare, 82, of Pomona, CA, passed away on April 14, 2020. She was born to parents Victor Herbert Glaab and Margaret Louise Glaab, on August 11, 1937, at Pomona Valley Hospital in Pomona, CA. She graduated from Pomona Catholic High School in 1955. Flo met her husband, Mike at a church social and they were married on April 21, 1956, and were married until his death. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Pomona for all of her life, a member of Young Ladies Institute and St. Joseph Altar Society. Flo and Mike raised 9 children: Virginia Williamson, Victoria Clare, Janet Corey, Barbara Skeldon, Diane Ledestich, Linda Church, Michael Clare, Margaret Yelchak,and Kenneth Clare. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, her twin brother, Joseph Glaab, her sister Mary Pavkovich, her brother Richard Glaab and her great-grandson Tony Flores. Florence is survived by all 9 of her children, 25 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Services are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved