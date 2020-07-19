1/1
Florence Henderson Bertha
Bertha Florence Henderson Bertha Florence Henderson, 89, of San Bernardino, California, a former resident of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life at 9:58 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Rose Garden Residential Care in Mentone, California. Mrs. Henderson was born January 12, 1931, in Science Hill, Kentucky, the loving daughter of Vola Clarence and Evelyn Asbeth Arledge Hall. Mrs. Henderson was a homemaker and had worked as a clerk in various grocery stores and was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in California City, California. Mrs. Henderson is survived by her children, Edward (Peggy) Wade, B. Ren‚e (Ronald) Canup, Carl Wade, Donna (Ray) Hall, Carl B. Frizzell, Richard (Darla) Dobson, Janet Brooks and Clarence (Lisa) Henderson; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Leona Mae Pace; and a brother, Clarence Hall. A graveside service will be held at the Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus, Indiana. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Henderson may be made to the donor's choice of charities


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
