Frances Ella Peckham Verdieck Frances Ella Peckham Verdieck passed away on February 8, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was best known as Fepie, a nickname her high school sweetheart and future husband, Coach Jim Verdieck, gave her. Fepie was born in Los Angeles, California but spent her growing years in Colton, California. She loved sports, school, the outdoors, and animals, especially Scotties! While at Colton Union High School, she excelled in tennis as the #1 singles player for four years and was an active member of the Girls Athletic Association of Colton Union High School. Fepie graduated from Occidental College earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education. In 1943, Fepie married Jim; their wedding joined two San Bernardino Valley pioneer families. Having arrived in a covered wagon, Jim's great grandmother Hendrickson settled in Colton before the Civil War. After the Civil War, Fepie's great uncle, Union Captain B.B. Porter, settled on a ranch also in Colton. Fepie was so proud of her six generations of family in the San Bernardino Valley. Fepie and Jim spent most of their 58 years of marriage in Redlands, where Jim was a legendary tennis and football coach at the University of Redlands. Fepie was active as President of Franklin School P.T.A. and twice President of the University of Redlands Faculty Wives Club and the University Club. In 1980 Fepie received an Appreciation Award by the University of Redland's National Alumni Association in recognition for her leadership and the committee's dedication in completing a comprehensive renovation of the Casa Loma Room. Fepie's passion in life was tennis, in all of its facets. She taught tennis through the Y.W.C.A. and was the U of R's Women's Varsity team coach from 1970 thru 1973. In 1970 Fepie was named Mrs. Tennis by the Redlands Racquet Club, working as a volunteer instructor each Saturday with the Juniors. For many years, she was chairperson of the Racquet Club's USTA Junior Sanctioned Tournaments. Her logo is still used today by the club. Fepie played tennis for over 70 years. She strongly believed that tennis was a sport of a lifetime. Throughout their marriage, Fepie traveled with her husband, Coach Verdieck to many foreign countries for tennis. Her most thrilling times were taking in the Pro Tournaments at Wimbledon, Queens, the US Open, and French Open. Summers were spent at Sweet Briar College, VA or on Hilton Head Island with Dennis Van der Meer University clinics. Both Coach and Fepie were honorary members of P.T.R. for their contributions to tennis. For the past 36 years Fepie has resided in Rancho Bernardo. According to Fepie, being with her family and her beloved Scotties were the best of times. Fepie was preceded in death by her husband Coach Jim Verdieck and daughter Debbie Macomber, and is survived by her three children: Christine and Jay Sholes of Redlands, Doug and Juli Verdieck of Seattle, Randy and Kristin Verdieck of Laguna Niguel, and her son in law Jeffrey Macomber of Rancho Penasquitos; nine grandchildren: Tandi, Trista, Casey, Matthew, Cortney, Tyler, Vanessa, Chad, and Gentre; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Fepie will be buried at the Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Redlands with a private graveside service. As an expression of sympathy, the family has suggested that contributions be sent in Fepie's memory to support the effort to build the new Jim Verdieck Tennis Complex at the University of Redlands. Gifts may be sent to: University of Redlands, Office of Development, Verdieck Tennis Complex, P.O. Box 3080, Redlands, CA 92373.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020