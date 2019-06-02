|
Frances G. Anderson Frances passed away peacefully on the morning of May 26, 2019, in Redlands, CA. She was 91. Fran was born on October 22, 1927 in Oklahoma City, the younger daughter of Howard Gaines, an Oklahoma Territory cowhand who became an insurance agent, and Geraldine Gaines, a schoolteacher. She graduated from Central High School and the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She served an internship in Medical Technology at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. She was employed with Jefferson-Hillman Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama where she met Dan C. Anderson, her husband of 44 years until his death in 1996. A long-time resident of Redlands, Fran worked as a Medical Technologist at Redlands Community Hospital, and volunteered at the Smiley Library bookstore, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Fran enjoyed playing tennis at the Redlands Swim and Tennis club, and also earned her private pilot's license. She loved music and enjoyed playing the recorder with her friends and attending concerts at the Redlands Bowl and the University of Redlands, as well as singing with the Sweet Adelines Barbershop Group. Fran was endlessly kind, funny, and cheerful. She lived a full, happy life, and it took Death 91 years to catch her. Fran is survived by her three children, Daniel Anderson, Larkin Redmond (Larry), and Scott Anderson, two grandsons, Derek Buyak (Savanna), and Mitchell Buyak, and two great-grandsons, Kaden and Cooper. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that everyone who knew and loved Fran, do a random act of kindness in her memory. Make it a silly one, she'd love that!
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 2, 2019