Pearl Frances Nickel Pearl passed away peacefully in the trust of her Savior, on March 30, 2020. She was born in the farming village of Spinney Hill, Saskatchewan on August 7 1923, the 3rd oldest of 7 children. She met her beloved husband, Marvin, in Kelowna, British Columbia, while cherry picking. They married in 1944 and moved to Walla Walla, WA, where Marvin furthered his education. Eventually, 4 children later, they moved to the Loma Linda area for jobs and the climate. Pearl became an excellent house painter and gardener as a vocation. Marvin and she built several homes in the Inland Empire. Her day job was in telecommunications at Loma Linda University Medical Center, for nearly 30 years. Pearl was very artistic and enjoyed garden design, playing the piano, and chalk drawing. She had a green thumb. She also enjoyed travelling. She loved her family, and having them altogether was the most special treat. She loved her church, was a long time member of Rialto SDA, and more recently, Azure Hills. She kept a strong quiet faith. She is predeceased by her husband Marvin, and 2 sons, Gordon (Jenny Ward) and Dennis Nickel (Jenny). She is survived by her son Randy Nickel (Garri); and daughter Lavonne Nickel Anderson (Victor) Also by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Because of current health restrictions, a memorial service will be held later this year. Memorial gifts may be made to the Quiet Hour Ministry, 630 Brookside Ave, Redlands, CA 92373
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 19, 2020