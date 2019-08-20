|
December 1st, 1932 - August 2nd, 2019 Frank Howard Forthun was born in Pasadena, California. He grew up in Southern California and Hawaii, graduating from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu and California State University, Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Katy, his 6 children: Cindy Pittman, John Forthun, Joni Kilefner, Debbie Kitchen, Frank Forthun and Tina Edwards, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Passing before him were his wife Joan, his 3rd wife, Claudene, and his step-son, Alan Haag. For many years, he ran a Western Auto on Highland Ave. in San Bernardino, and for years after that he sold insurance for Colonial Life and Accident both in San Bernardino and Redlands, CA. Frank spent his life as a salesman, a son, a brother, a father and an uncle. He was a proud member of Elks Lodge #1839 in Banning-Beaumont. He had an amazing sense of humor, a talent for story-telling and a loud and distinct laugh, which we heard often. We will miss him. Frank has been cremated, and his ashes will be spread at sea. A memorial service is being held on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 2 PM at the Sanctuary Christian Church in Oceanside. All who knew and remember Frank fondly are welcome to attend. Irish Wake to follow. Service Held at: The Sanctuary Christian Church 204 S. Freeman St Oceanside, CA 92057
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 20, 2019