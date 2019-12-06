Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Prentiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank H. Prentiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank H. Prentiss Obituary
Born May 12, 1929 Lynn Massachussets Passed away November 13, 2019 Upland, California After a long illness Frank passed away at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Rose and his five children: sons Frank Jr., John and Charles and two daughters Annette and Beth and their families as well as 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to The Lane Victory Ship Museum where Frank spent many years as a Volunteer Crewmember. Donations can be made to the Lane Victory U.S. Merchant Marine Veterans WWII(WWW.USMMVWWII) P.O. Box 629 San Pedro, CA 90733-0629 A service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Upland, corner of 21st St. and San Antonio Ave. Rosary at 10:30 AM, Mass at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9th.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -