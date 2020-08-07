12/22/1960 - 7/30/2020 The family of Freddy Duane Hornbuckle (Wayne) is sad to announce that he passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 59 after a long illness. He was born in San Bernardino, CA on Dec. 22, 1960 and was a graduate of Jeff Davis HS in Hazelhurst, GA. He was highly creative and wrote poetry and songs along with a love of drawing. While in the Navy, he became a cook and soon became the person the family went to for recipes. Wayne is survived by his son Maxwell, his father Fred Hornbuckle of Fontana, CA., his brother Cleve (Butch) Hayes, and his sisters Debi, Janet, Becke, and Phyllis. Following his specific wishes, he will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial and scatter his ashes into the Pacific Ocean that he loved so much from his days in the Navy.





