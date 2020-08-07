1/1
Freddy Duane Hornbuckle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
12/22/1960 - 7/30/2020 The family of Freddy Duane Hornbuckle (Wayne) is sad to announce that he passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 59 after a long illness. He was born in San Bernardino, CA on Dec. 22, 1960 and was a graduate of Jeff Davis HS in Hazelhurst, GA. He was highly creative and wrote poetry and songs along with a love of drawing. While in the Navy, he became a cook and soon became the person the family went to for recipes. Wayne is survived by his son Maxwell, his father Fred Hornbuckle of Fontana, CA., his brother Cleve (Butch) Hayes, and his sisters Debi, Janet, Becke, and Phyllis. Following his specific wishes, he will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial and scatter his ashes into the Pacific Ocean that he loved so much from his days in the Navy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved