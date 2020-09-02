FW WOODS FW Woods aka "Scoobie" passed away peacefully at his home in San Bernardino, CA on August 19, 2020 at age 87. Woody, originally from Savanah, GA, has been a California resident since 1962; retired U.S. Air Force 2C and retired U.S. postal worker and member of American Legion Post 710. Woody (Ruthie) loved camping and fishing and hanging with his buddies at the American Legion. Woody leaves to cherish his memory, a son Frederick (Glenda) Woods, Savanah, GA and his niece, Brigette Flowers (Boomer), sister-in-law Susie Stepter, nephews Jimmy and Johnny Jackson of San Bernardino. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 3rd, 4pm to 7pm at Bobbit Memorial Chapel, San Bernardino. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4th, 10 am at Arlington National Cemetery.





