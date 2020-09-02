1/2
FW "Woody" Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FW WOODS FW Woods aka "Scoobie" passed away peacefully at his home in San Bernardino, CA on August 19, 2020 at age 87. Woody, originally from Savanah, GA, has been a California resident since 1962; retired U.S. Air Force 2C and retired U.S. postal worker and member of American Legion Post 710. Woody (Ruthie) loved camping and fishing and hanging with his buddies at the American Legion. Woody leaves to cherish his memory, a son Frederick (Glenda) Woods, Savanah, GA and his niece, Brigette Flowers (Boomer), sister-in-law Susie Stepter, nephews Jimmy and Johnny Jackson of San Bernardino. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 3rd, 4pm to 7pm at Bobbit Memorial Chapel, San Bernardino. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4th, 10 am at Arlington National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved