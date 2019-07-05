Home

Gail Billings Marvin

Marvin Gail Billings Marvin passed peacefully at the age of 97, on June 21, 2019. Marvin became a charter member of the Rotary Club of San Bernardino North in 1956. He also served his country as a World War II Veteran. He leaves behind his wife Roslyn, 3 daughters: Karen Sue, JoAnn and Melanie. 3 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Marjorie, his daughter Nancy & grandson Dustin. A Celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2019 at 11:30 to 1:30 at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino. Rest in Peace my love
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 5, 2019
