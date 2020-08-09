1/1
Gail (Moore) Roser
Gail Roser (Moore) 1935 - 2020 Gail Roser passed away at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, on the evening of July 30th, 2020. She was 85 years old. She is now reunited with her previously deceased husband, Wayne Roser and all of her beloved pets who have been waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge. Gail was a 3rd-generation San Bernardino, CA native and graduated from SBHS in 1953. She was a retired Accounting Technician from the County of San Bernardino. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bray (Portland OR), son Donald Bray (& Mary, Payson, AZ), son Michael Roser (& Trudi, Hesperia, CA), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to: Wildlife Images Animal Rehabilitation Center in Merlin Oregon. Family services will be held on the Island of Kauai at a later date.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
