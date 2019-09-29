|
GARY DE MAIO Age 81, of Upland, CA. Born in San Bernardino on the 8th of February 1938, and passing into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Gary is often described as the "Perfect Man." Gary lived a long and full life filled with his faith, the love of fishing, camping, hunting and anything that involved family and friends. He enjoyed his working years and retired from GTE in 1991 as an Area Superintendent for Maintenance Services. Gary is most remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and friend to anyone he met, or anyone who needed help. Gary was a devout Catholic all his life and leaves behind the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Carole of 63 years. Gary's legacy lives on through his son Gary DeMaio Jr. & his wife Debbie, daughter Christy & her husband David Pomierski, grandchildren, Carrie & Chris Sotro, Stephanie & Jason Gray, Katie & David Rickaby, Karly & Colby Stone and great grandchildren Gavin, Reid and Colton. Celebration of life will be held on September 26th at 10:00AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Upland.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 29, 2019