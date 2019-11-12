Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Huerta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gary Huerta Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Gary Huerta Jr. Obituary
Frank Gary Huerta Jr. Sept. 16, 1990 - Nov. 6, 2019 Frank passed away peacefully in his sleep and was silently led by our Lord to his heavenly home. He worked at San Manuel in customer service. He is survived by his parents Frank and Tisha Huerta Sr., his sister Sabrina, brothers Xavier and Nicholas Huerta, his grandparents Augustine and Josephine Huerta, grandfather Alex Pacheco and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on November 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1106 N. LaCadena Dr. Colton, CA 92324 followed by burial at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -