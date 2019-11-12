|
Frank Gary Huerta Jr. Sept. 16, 1990 - Nov. 6, 2019 Frank passed away peacefully in his sleep and was silently led by our Lord to his heavenly home. He worked at San Manuel in customer service. He is survived by his parents Frank and Tisha Huerta Sr., his sister Sabrina, brothers Xavier and Nicholas Huerta, his grandparents Augustine and Josephine Huerta, grandfather Alex Pacheco and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on November 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1106 N. LaCadena Dr. Colton, CA 92324 followed by burial at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 12, 2019