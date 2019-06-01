|
|
GARY ROCHA July 8, 1962 ~ May 7, 2019 On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Gary, our beloved Gary died suddenly in Santa Maria, California. Gary was the youngest of the six Rocha boys. He was born on July 8, 1962 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, California and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1980. Gary is survived by four brothers, Dan, Serfy, Joe, and Mickey, and his twin sons Jeffrey and Joshua Hanning. He was predeceased in death by his parents Daniel and Florinda Rocha, and his brother Phil (October 2016). Gary was bigger than life and lived his life to the fullest. He was dearly loved and will be remembered by all who knew him.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 1, 2019