|
|
Gayle Edward Wirz Gayle Edward Wirz, 82 of Colton, died February 22, 2020. He was born August 26, 1937 to Sam and Gladys Wirz in Redlands California. He was the second of five children. Gayle attended school in Redlands and graduated in 1955. In 1961 he graduated from the University of Redlands with a degree in history. Gayle started teaching in Redlands in 1965 where he helped start the Orangewood High School continuation program for the district. He taught math and history until retirement in 1997. In 1955 Gayle married Pat Ott and had three sons. After Pat passed away in 1986 he developed a relationship with his significant other of 34 years, Nan Roeder and her 2 sons that Gayle adopted. Gayle was predeceased by his parents Sam and Gladys, his wife Pat, his sons Rick and Josh, his brother Don and his sister Linda. He is survived by his significant other Nan, son Fred and wife Karen, son Mike and wife Treasa, son Edward and wife Linda. Gayle is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two sisters Shirley and Glenda. Gayle's hobbies included competitive shooting, hunting, fishing and travel. His greatest hobby however was encouraging and mentoring the people he taught and loved. Encouraging others gave him purpose in life. Viewing will be held Thursday, March 5th from 4 to 8 PM at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave. Redlands, CA 92373. Service will be held Friday, March 6th at 11 AM at Cortner Chapel, followed by interment at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 Washington St. Colton CA 92324 at 12:45 PM. Finally, there will be a celebration of life with family and friends at Redlands Shooting Park, 2125 Orange St. Redlands CA 92374 starting at 2PM.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020