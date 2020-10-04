1/1
Gene Villegas Jr.
GENE VILLEGAS JR. Gene Villegas Jr. died unexpectedly at home in Murrieta on 1-7-20. He was preceded in death by parents Eugene and Margaret, sisters Tillie Enriquez and Lupe Jimenez and his wife Armida. He is survived by daughter Alexandra Crow, 3 grandchildren, sisters Genevieve Vidana and Frances Marquez. He was born in Blythe, CA on 4-9-43 - raised in Colton and graduated from Colton High School in 1961. He was a disabled Air Force Veteran.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

