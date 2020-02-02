|
|
February 7, 1938 - January 16, 2020 George (Ed) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a long, courageous fight against cancer. He was born in Lake Elsinore, CA to George and Ruth Sutliff and was raised in Colton, CA. George married the love of his life, Mary, in July, 1961 and settled in Ontario, CA where they raised their family and where he was stationed with the 163rd California Air National Guard. He proudly served for 38 years. George dearly loved his family and enjoyed being involved in his kids and grandkids activities. He loved camping, fishing, family vacations and most of all, traveling with Mary. George (Papa) is survived by daughter and son-in-law Leslie & Eric Thompson, daughter and son-in-law Lisa & Tony Drown, son Matthew Sutliff, grandchildren Hayley and Zachary Drown and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, of 48 years. Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Ontario, 918 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario, CA 91764. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Committal Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Yosemite Conservancy https://yosemite.org/giving/gifts-in-memory-honor/
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 2, 2020