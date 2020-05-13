November 3, 1929 - May 2, 2020 It is with great sadness and love that we announce our father's passing on May 2, 2020. George Shwaiko was born on November 3, 1929 to Russian immigrant parents, Wasil and Barbara Shwaiko. Growing up, he enjoyed the company of five brothers with whom he learned his lifelong skills of teamwork and camaraderie. He always shared these values in everything he did be it on the golf coursehis favorite place to beon the tennis court or in the manufacturing plants he managed for Xerox or Loral. These skills brought him the admiration, respect and love from family, friends and professional peers that he so rightfully deserved. But he realized his crowning achievement as a manager and team leader with NASA and the Apollo missions. He led one of the teams that developed the Onboard Guidance, Navigation and Control system that assisted twelve astronauts to land on the moon and bring them safely back home. Of course, while certainly proud of such a masterful achievement, George always shared his NASA experiences with humility and absolute respect for the thousands of engineers, scientists and technicians who helped create these successful adventures. It is rare to find in any individual the combination of a sharp, precise scientific mind with the wonderful humorous, playful side that George possessed. With these qualities along with his ever so gentle kindness and bottomless generosity, he always found a way to lift up your spirits, leave you with a smile and make you feel special. He loved to entertain and share good times with family and friends and we all loved being there with him. George made the party! He is survived by his brother Steve, Maryann, his beloved wife of 68 years, David; his son, Jill; his daughter and three grandchildren, Sam, Jenna and Jody. After a life well lived, George will be profoundly missed but dearly loved forever. Todd Memorial Chapel 909-622-1217





