April 6, 1929 - April 25, 2019 George W. Kelly, Jr was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He passed away in Redlands, CA at the age of 90. He was married Leone (Laventure) Kelly in Milwaukee, WI. They were married for 66 yrs. George served his country during the Korean War. During his lifetime he was a mechanic for UPS while living in Anaheim, CA. Upon moving to Redlands he owned State Street Liquor for many years. Later in life he worked for the Redlands Unified School. He was an avid golfer and loved working on model trains. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church where he worked as an usher for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Leone, his daughter Mary Kelly and son Michael Kelly. He is survived by his son Chuck (Lynn) Kelly, his daughters Lynn Lowry and Susan (Daniel) Meier, his daughter-in-law Dava (Michael) Kelly, grandchildren Michelle (Carey) Spencer, Megan (Dustin) Bunnell, Kevin (Alex) Lowry, Sarah (John) Anderson, and Rachel Lowry; and great-grandchildren Estella & Hawthorn Lowry and Wyatt & Owen Bunnell. His funeral service will be on Friday, May 10th at 10:00am at Montecito Memorial Park in the Cypress Chapel. Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 24145 Barton Road, Loma Linda, (909) 825-3024. Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 3, 2019