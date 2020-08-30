1/1
Georgine Hertz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 16, 1945 - August 21, 2020 Mary "Georgine" Hertz passed away on August 21, 2020 at Pomona Valley Hospital. She was 75. Georgine was born on March 16, 1945 in San Francisco. As a daughter of a military family, she moved often in her early years. After graduating high school in Fort Worth, Texas in 1963, she moved to California. She worked for the Progress Bulletin (now the Daily Bulletin) in the accounting department before marrying her husband Karl Hertz in 1967. They settled in Claremont and raised three children. Georgine was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed being a mother. She later pursued a career as a real estate agent where she served her local community for 10 years. In addition, Georgine volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels, eventually becoming President of the Pomona chapter. In her retirement, she enjoyed RV travel with her husband and dogs, but her favorite pastime was doting on her two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Karl Hertz; her son Paul Hertz; her daughter and son-in-law Kristine and Eric Snodgrass; her son and daughter-in-law Steven and Ariana Hertz; and her grandchildren Alani Hertz and Evolet Hertz. Georgine will be buried in a private ceremony at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inland Valley Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved