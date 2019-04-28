|
|
Gerald ("Jerry") Butler Jerry Butler passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 30th at the age of 79 after a long battle with diabetes and later kidney disease. Jerry was born in Burbank, CA where he attended grade school. He attended high school and college at St. Benedict Abbey in Louisiana before transferring to the University of San Diego. In 1965, Jerry was ordained a priest for the Diocese of San Diego and later went on to earn a Master's degree in Religious Education at Seattle University where he met Bette, his future wife. As a priest in both San Diego and San Bernardino he served as pastor of several parishes and was appointed as the Director of the Religious Education Office for the "Northern Counties". He was described as the type of priest who would pause mid-Mass in order to "bless" someone who sneezed and was known to show up at the end of a long day with dinner guests in need. Both as a priest and later as a layman, Jerry was focused on the good of the community. He was involved in local politics, worked for the economic redevelopment agency of the city of San Bernardino and was involved with several non-profit organizations. A self-proclaimed "sidewalk supervisor", Jerry was aggressively passionate about many causes and dedicated his life to working for those in need in the Inland Empire. Throughout his life, he was never afraid to tell people what he thought, but was also incredibly compassionate and energetic. Jerry is survived by his wife Bette, daughter Ann Marie Allen, son John (wife Rosie and children Grant and Ella), sister Anita, and brother Michael. The celebration of Jerry's life will be July 27, 2019 at 12 noon. A Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral; 2525 N. Arrowhead Ave.; San Bernardino, CA 92405; (909) 883-8991. The Mass will be presided by Father Michael Champlin, OP. All are welcome! Lunch will follow in the church hall. Please RSVP so we can have a count for the food. https://jerrybutler.eventbrite.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 28, 2019