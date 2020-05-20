Gerald D. Burnham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald D. Burnham passed away May 8, 2020 when the Lord took him home to be with his Heavenly Father. He loved working on his farm raising his animals and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and flowers. He was a member of Fontana First Assembly of God Church and they enjoyed hosting senior parties at their home. He retired from Wayne Mfg. as a welder. He is survived by his wife: Leslie Sue (Kruger) Burnham; daughter: Phyllis Diane Smith; son: Jimmie Dale and wife Audrey; son Gerald David and daughter: Marilyn Sue Bresee; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Gravesite service to be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved