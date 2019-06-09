San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
Geraldine "Jerry" Wilkin

GERALDINE "JERRY" WILKIN Age 83, a resident of San Bernardino, California, passed away peacefully at home. Geraldine was born in Wapello County, Iowa July 6, 1935. She graduated from Eddyville High School in 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Emily Ogden and William "Willy" Wilkin, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by her brother Richard Ogden; son William E. Wilkin Jr.; daughters Terry Lynn Gregg (Johnny); Mona Marie McGrady (Tom). Also surviving her are grandchildren Marla Borger (Michael), Heather Tafoya (Joe), Amanda Morin, Jessica Gregg. Katie Jenks (Noah). Amy Atkins (Patrick) and Ryan McGrady (Grace). She is also survived by great-grandchildren Leah, Mya, Savannah, Liberty, Eliana, Adessa, Sophia, Riah, Cora and Sebastian. She was a secretary at Riverside Poly High School for 27 years. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 422 as well as Department President of the 25th District. Jerry loved her family, friends and country. Her greatest joy was supporting the LOVE OF HER LIFE "Willy" in every endeavor. A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA. A reception will follow at the American Legion Robert Allen Romo Post 422, 848 S. Lilac Ave., Rialto, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 9, 2019
