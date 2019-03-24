GERTRAUD CHRISTA MALTER Gertraud Christa Malter passed away on March 1st, 2019. She was born in Tilsit, East Germany to Max and Gertrude Bekeschus on 3 June 1928. She had two sisters Ingrid and Doris, now deceased. Gertraud had two boys, Larry and Thomas and has five grandchildren, all boys. At the age of 16 she defected to West Germany where she earned a degree in history from the University of Berlin. She met her husband Virgil in Bitburg Germany in 1955 and settled in Pordenone Italy where Virgil worked to the Air Force Audit Agency. She had her first son Larry in October of 1957. Virgil remained with the Air Force Audit agency for 36 years. In 1963 Gertraud immigrated to the United States with her son Larry and husband Virgil. In 1964, she had another son Thomas Alan Malter in Midwest City Oklahoma. She with family in tow moved to San Bernardino California where Virgil was stationed at Norton Air Force Base for 11 years. Then in 1976 the family moved to Grafton Virginia where Virgil worked at Langley Air Force base. They moved back to San Bernardino California and in 1986 Virgil retired. During their retirement, Gertaud and Virgil traveled to Canada, Hawaii, Costa Rica and other fun spots. She was an active volunteer as an Ombudsman and member of the San Bernardino Medical Center Auxiliary where she was volunteer of the year as well as serving on term as president. Visitations are being held on March 29th at the Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 East Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 from 9:00pm to 10:00pm. The funeral will also be held at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Friday March 29th starting at 10am., followed by a Committal Service at Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518 at 1:31pm. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary