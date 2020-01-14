|
August 31, 1929 - December 20, 2019 Born August 31, 1929 in Chicago Illinois. She went home to be with her Lord Jesus, on December 20, 2019. Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister, known as Busha. She had a quick wit and sense of humor that made time spent with her always fun. Busha often shared her memories growing up in Chicago, that we enjoyed hearing and she also had a talent playing the harmonica and loved singing. Busha legacy will live on through her family and friends and the countless lives she touched. Busha you will be missed.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 14, 2020