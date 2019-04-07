|
GILBERT PRECIADO VELOZ Gilbert Preciado Veloz, of San Bernardino CA, passed away at his home on March 31, 2019 at the age of 82. Gilbert was a welder by trade and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers & Helpers, AFL-CIO, CFL. He enjoyed welding ornaments and lawn decor from scrap metal. Gilbert "Tata" loved the outdoors and was known for his green thumb; growing everything from fruit trees and vines, to cactus and vegetables. Gilbert was preceded in death by his Wife, Inez Veloz. He is also survived by: Siblings, Ben Veloz, Victoria Alva, Lucy Estrada, Mary Carlos, Steve Veloz and Connie Gross; Son, Gilbert Veloz and Daughter, Darlene Veloz; Stepchildren, Manuel Saucedo, Vincent Saucedo, Debbie Saucedo, Alexander Saucedo, William Saucedo and Hope Saucedo; 33 Grandchildren, 69 Great Grandchildren and 16 Great- Great Grandchildren. Viewing will be held on April 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayer service beginning at 6:00 pm at Montecito Mortuary Valley View Chapel, 3520 East Washington St. Colton, CA 92324.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 7, 2019