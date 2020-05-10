January 26,1936 - March 8, 2020 On March 8, 2020, Gladys peacefully left us to be with God after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Salford, England on January 26, 1936 to Sarah and Thomas McCormick. In the early 50s she was saved by Billy Graham at one of his Crusades in England and that was one of her life's memorable moments. In 1957 she met and married David Clemens and their marriage lasted almost 60 years. In 1958 Gladys came to the United States for the first time. She was a proud and traditional British woman with a lot of wit and charm. She was a brilliant seamstress and worked in the Sewing Department at the Norton Air Force Base Exchange. She left us with lots of memories and sayings we will never forget. Like: "put the kettle on!" Gladys is survived by three adoring daughters: Beverly Davis (Steve), Pamela Clemens, and Karen McCarthy (Jimmy); grandchildren: Matthew Davis (Emily), Jakob McCarthy (Ashlee), Kate DeSantis (Joey), and Jeff Davis. She was GG to: Olivia & Piper Davis and Eleanor, Penelope & Joseph (little J) DeSantis. She is also survived by lots of loving nieces and nephews in England and Pennsylvania. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband David, her infant son David, her parents, sisters Joan & Stella, and brother Tom. Gladys will be greatly missed and will be loved and cherished forever!! We will have a service at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.





