GLORIA CUTLER Age 89, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. She was the second of two children born to Herman and May Gainsboro on December 12, 1929, in Flushing, Long Island, New York. The family moved to California in 1935 and she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, CA. After earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from USC in 1951, she married Leo Cutler, and they lived for several years in Los Angeles. They moved to San Bernardino in 1959, where they owned and operated Cutler Steel Company-later HCS Cutler-for almost 50 years. She was active in a variety of community activities; she served as president of Arrowhead Chapter of Hadassah and Sisterhood of Congregation Emanu El, and she was the first woman president of Congregation Emanu El. She also served on the Philanthropic Foundation Board of Cal State San Bernardino, and more recently, she worked with the Inland Empire Children's Book Project. Besides her volunteer activities, she enjoyed playing pan, reading, and traveling, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children Jeffrey and Claire Cutler of Los Angeles, Roberta and Robert Klein of Redlands; her grandchildren Aron Cutler, Zachary Cutler, Molly Cutler, Marissa Klein, Matthew Klein, David Klein and Zoe Osborne, Dvora Klein and Conrad Pitheau, and her great grandchildren Max Klein and Wren Pitheau. Services will be held at Congregation Emanu El, 1473 Ford St., Redlands, CA, on Thursday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m., followed by entombment at the Home of Eternity Cemetery Mausoleum, 803 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Emanu El. Condolences may be left of the family online at www.bobbittchapel.com