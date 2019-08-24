|
|
Gloria "Dolly" Quiel was born on May 27, 1926 in San Bernardino, CA and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August, 16, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA. In her young adult life Dolly worked for Santa Fe Federal Bank where she met a lot of her lifelong friends. She cherished those friendships, loved raising her daughter Rebecca Lopez, and going dancing. In her late 30's Dolly met and married the love of her life, Norwald "Dick" Quiel. Her family extended by five boys who she considered her own; Thomas, Steven, Edward, Wally, and Robert Quiel. Dick and Dolly honeymooned the rest of their lives, skiing, traveling, and spending summers at the beach in their RV. There was nothing she loved more than her dear friends and family, which included 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Dolly cared for everyone. She enjoyed reading mystery books and the newspaper, watching the news and KPBS. Going to dinner with her friends in the neighborhood was a real treat. Dolly had a great sense of humor, she made everyone feel welcome, and was genuinely loved by everyone who knew her. Her warm presence will truly be missed. Memorial Services will be held at Bobbit Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino on Saturday, August 31st at 10am for the viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation or any in her memory.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 24, 2019