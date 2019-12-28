Home

5/3/1932 - 12/24/2019 Gordon "Bucko" Omarzu, 87, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road in Dubuque, Iowa. Gordon was born May 3, 1932, in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of Louis and Fae (Wallgren) Omarzu. He married Jacqueline Main in 1960. She died in 2005. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War on the USS Philippine Sea. Following his military service, he was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota and San Bernardino, California. After his wife's death, he moved from California to Dubuque, Iowa in 2006 to be closer to his son, Michael. He was a running back in college, a former high school football coach, and an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Survivors include one son, Michael (Julia) Omarzu of Dubuque, one brother, Allan (Barbara) Omarzu, and one sister, Dolly Tomonovich of Virginia, Minnesota. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jack, and one sister, Sally. Memorials may be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Gordon's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
