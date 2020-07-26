Grace Hults

06-13-1932 - 06-25-2020 Zelma Grace Vick was born in Maple Springs, Texas, on 06/13/1932 to parents Milo and Mae Vick. She will be laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery. Grace loved her family & pets dearly; she was also passionate about her collectables and painting. Her husband Richard Hults preceded her in death. Grace was mother to Ron, Linda, Cecilia, Josanna & Darwin. She will be honored & remembered by all generations of her family. Inland Memorial (Hermosa Cemetery) Chapel Service 10am-12:30pm. Riverside National Cemetery burial at 2pm.





