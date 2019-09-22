Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Pope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Pope Obituary
GRACE WILMA POPE (BRAUN) Age 92, passed away September 12, 2019 after a long illness. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, she moved to California in 1961. She and her husband were long-time members of Fontana Community Church. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jack Pope; her three daughters: Sharon, Colleen and Wendy; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be October 1st at Hermosa Cemetery in Colton at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.