GRACE WILMA POPE (BRAUN) Age 92, passed away September 12, 2019 after a long illness. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, she moved to California in 1961. She and her husband were long-time members of Fontana Community Church. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jack Pope; her three daughters: Sharon, Colleen and Wendy; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be October 1st at Hermosa Cemetery in Colton at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 22, 2019