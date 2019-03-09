|
|
GUADALUPE MATA ARROYO
Guadalupe Mata Arroyo entered to his Heavenly Rest in his home in Yucaipa Ca. on March 4, 2019. Lupe was 95; he was the widower of Mary N. Arroyo his beloved wife of 56 years.
Born in Mentone California to Jose Arroyo and Domingo Mata on July 11, 1923. He attended Redlands High School and he served in the Army/Air force
from 1943-1945. Lupe retired from March Air Force as a supervisor in the Commissary.
He was a member of Highest Praise Church in Redlands.
He is survived by 1 sister Jovita Garcia of Redlands. Children: Rev. Joseph and Margaret Arroyo , Rev. Richard and Elizabeth Arroyo, Carolyn Arroyo, Rev. Lupe and Rachel Arroyo, John and Dorothy Arroyo, Debbie and Joseph Pistilli, Rev. Steve and Rhoda Arroyo, Joanne and Robert Reese, Rev. Timothy and Yolanda Arroyo and Mary and John Fitch. Lupe had 104 beloved Grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service: Summit Apostolic Church, 5401 Citrus Ave. Fontana, Ca. 92336. Friday March 15th at 7 PM
Military Burial Service: Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside Ca, 92518 Monday March 18th at 11:00.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 9, 2019