Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark B. Shaw Mortuary - San Bernardino
1525 North Waterman Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(800) 303-3610
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Lee Obituary
GWENDOLYN LEE Gwen Age 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. Gwen was born in Bakersfield CA on November 27, 1939 and a life long resident of San Bernardino, CA. She worked many years for the San Bernardino City Unified School District and went to work for the County of San Bernardino where she retired in 2003. Gwen leaves to cherish her memories, her children William Roy Lee, Cynthia Lee Brown, Michael Lee, Thomas Lee, Brian Lee. 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at Mark B. Shaw's 1525 Waterman Ave. Viewing, Thursday October 24, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Funeral, Friday October 25, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mark B. Shaw Mortuary - San Bernardino
Download Now