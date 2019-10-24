|
GWENDOLYN LEE Gwen Age 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. Gwen was born in Bakersfield CA on November 27, 1939 and a life long resident of San Bernardino, CA. She worked many years for the San Bernardino City Unified School District and went to work for the County of San Bernardino where she retired in 2003. Gwen leaves to cherish her memories, her children William Roy Lee, Cynthia Lee Brown, Michael Lee, Thomas Lee, Brian Lee. 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at Mark B. Shaw's 1525 Waterman Ave. Viewing, Thursday October 24, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Funeral, Friday October 25, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 24, 2019