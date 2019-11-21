|
|
HAROLD DAEHNE Harold Daehne, born 9-10-1925 in Los Angeles California, to father Erich Daehne and mother Freda Daehne, passed of natural causes on 10-27-2019 at Kaiser Permanente in Moreno Valley, CA. Harold is survived by two sons, and eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Raised in Los Angeles, California, until he enlisted in the Army/Air Corps and served during WWII as a Stub Nose Sherman Tank driver. When he got home from serving overseas Harold went to work for the railroad for 30 plus years, he worked for both Santa Fe Railroad in San Bernardino and retired from Amtrak at their 4th Street yard, he stayed in touch with his friends and coworkers by attending monthly lunches. He also loved to play the accordion (self taught). He also enjoyed Polka dancing, Octoberfest, German beer and eating German food. He was an Assistant Scout Master at his sons Boy Scout Troop 34 in San Bernardino and a active board member of the German American Club in Cherry Valley, Ca. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on December 5th, located at 28355 Base Line St, Highland, CA 92346. The Service will be held at the Chapel on the Southside of the campus at 4:00pm, there will be a visitation after the service with snacks and refreshments.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 21, 2019