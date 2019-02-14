Harry Lino Muñoz Jr.



On Friday February 8, 2019, Harry Lino Muñoz Jr., 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Bermuda Dunes, CA surrounded in love by his family. Harry was born August 7, 1948 in San Diego, CA, son of Lucy and Harry Muñoz.

Harry attended Redlands High School, Class of 1966. He then attended San Bernardino Valley College and Long Beach State where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in History. He began his career in education by teaching at Clement Junior High (Redlands Unified School District) and then moved to Colton High School (Colton Joint Unified School District). After teaching at Colton High School he went into Administration and served as Assistant Principal. Next Harry became the Assistant Principal at Banning High School (Banning Unified School District). In 1991, he served as Principal at Jefferson Middle School and, later, Wilson Middle School (Desert Sands Unified School District). In 2010, after nearly 39 years in education, he retired from his role as Principal at Summit High School (Desert Sands Unified School District). He loved what he did everyday, serving students.

Harry and his father shared a passion for baseball. He played throughout his youth, received a baseball scholarship to Long Beach State and played into adulthood. He was dedicated to carrying on his father's legacy by insuring that the Harry Muñoz Scholarship Foundation continued. Harry was instrumental in organizing the Foundation's fundraisers, dances and golf challenges, in order to provide scholarships for deserving students from Redlands.

Harry is survived by his wife Olivia, his daughter Lia (Troy) and her brother Joseph. He is also survived by his wife's children, Erika (Ryan), Anthony and Christopher. He is survived by his four grandchildren: Oliver, Amelia, Ryder and Rulyn, and by his brother Michael (Debbie), sister Mia (Sandra), nephew Michael J., and niece Kayli. Harry was predeceased by his beloved parents Lucy and Harry Muñoz, and his brother Rick Muñoz. Harry has been blessed by the love of his many cousins, aunts, uncle and friends.

A Rosary and Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Rosary at 6:00 PM located at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Avenue, Redlands, CA. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 10:00 AM in Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 115 West Olive Avenue, Redlands, CA. Burial service will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1540 Alessandro Road, Redlands, CA.

Should friends desire, donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to the Harry Muñoz Scholarship Foundation at 1389 Patricia Drive, Redlands, CA 92373. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 14, 2019