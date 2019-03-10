|
|
HARRY ROGERS
Harry Rogers passed away on January 3, 2019. He was born to Harry and Ada Rogers on January 12, 1917 in Tiltonsville, Ohio. He lived an amazing life during his nearly 102 years. Harry was the valedictorian of his high school class and was offered a scholarship to Harvard, which he would not take because he was the only one in his family with a job in the middle of the Great Depression. In 1940 he rode a bus to Southern California where he found a job in an airplane manufacturing plant. He met and married his wife, Mildred, in 1942. In 1943 he joined the Army Air Corps and flew as a navigator in B-24 bombers during World War II. After discharge with the rank of Captain, he returned to Convair (later General Dynamics) in San Diego and worked his way up to a position of financial manager in the corporate office in New York City and St. Louis until his retirement in 1980.
He decided to do something entirely different in retirement. So he developed and operated an avocado farm near Fallbrook, California. He moved to Redlands in 1998 and was involved with the care of his wife until her passing in 2004. After this, he took up the practice of tai chi and became involved in community affairs with the Meals On Wheels program and volunteering in the bookstore in Smiley Library.
Harry is survived by his daughter Christine Graham of South Pasadena and his son Thomas Rogers (Jan) of Redlands, and his grandchildren Erin Rogers, Kelly Rogers Snowball (Joshua), and Kevin Rogers (Jessica). There will be celebration of life March 25 at 9:30 am at Cortner Chapel in Redlands to be followed by burial ceremony for family only at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 10, 2019