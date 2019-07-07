|
|
HARUO "HARRY" HIGASHI Age 91, of Highland, CA, passed away on June 20, 2019. Harry was born in Pahala, HI to Satoshi and Harumi Higashi. He served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic for 24 years. He was a resident of San Bernardino County for 48 years. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Hitoki "Jackie" Higashi. He is survived by his children Miyoko (Tony) Gibson, Linda (Robin) Wintringham, Lester (Faye) Higashi, Robert (Judy) Clevinger, and Arthur (Vicki) Clevinger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many family and friends. Harry will be laid to rest during a private service at Riverside National Cemetery. The family would like to personally thank Remita Health and Dr. Thaseen Shareef for their care and support. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent in Harry's name to Wreaths Across America or a .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 7, 2019