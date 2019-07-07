Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Haruo Higashi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haruo "Harry" Higashi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARUO "HARRY" HIGASHI Age 91, of Highland, CA, passed away on June 20, 2019. Harry was born in Pahala, HI to Satoshi and Harumi Higashi. He served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic for 24 years. He was a resident of San Bernardino County for 48 years. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Hitoki "Jackie" Higashi. He is survived by his children Miyoko (Tony) Gibson, Linda (Robin) Wintringham, Lester (Faye) Higashi, Robert (Judy) Clevinger, and Arthur (Vicki) Clevinger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many family and friends. Harry will be laid to rest during a private service at Riverside National Cemetery. The family would like to personally thank Remita Health and Dr. Thaseen Shareef for their care and support. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent in Harry's name to Wreaths Across America or a .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.