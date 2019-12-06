|
|
November 8, 1924 - November 24, 2019 Takouhi Helen Adzigian was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, the third child of Armenian immigrants Dirasser and Zarouhi Chakarian Adzigian. She attended local schools, graduating from Stoneham High School in 1942. She married Jerry Lane DeDiemar on January 7, 1945 and had two daughters, Nancy and Donna. Following Jerry's discharge from the U.S. Army at the close of World War II, the couple moved to California, settling first in Whittier, then San Diego, and finally Ontario. For the first 25 years of her marriage, Helen was a homemaker and community volunteer. Her home was open to friends, neighbors and acquaintances who stopped by for a warm welcome, cup of coffee, and a chat. In 1970, Helen and Jerry opened a business, calling it Helen's Place Printing. She was the face of the business, interacting with customers and becoming even more involved in community activities. They retired in 1989, transitioning the business to daughter Nancy and her husband Patrick Jones. Helen and Jerry celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary a few weeks before Jerry's death in 2008. Helen is survived by her daughter Nancy DeDiemar (husband Patrick Jones); daughter Donna DeDiemar (husband Christopher Hamilton); three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Helen will be remembered by family and friends as a friendly, outgoing woman with a quick smile and cheerful "hello, kiddo" greeting to those she met. Her generous hospitality and celebration of her Armenian heritage are her lasting legacy.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 6, 2019