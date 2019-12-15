Home

Helen Ann Gomez

Helen Ann Gomez Obituary
Sept. 12, 1924 - Nov. 15, 2019 Our beautiful mother was called to heaven on November 15, 2019. She was born in East Rochester, New York on September 12, 1924 to Andrew and Mary Dutko. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hillman (Wayne Stolfus) and Jean Forsythe (Tom); son David Gomez (Leslie); grandsons Blake, Michael, and Evan; 3 great granddaughters , Katie, Kassidy, and Tatum and her sister Bette Sapp. She lived in Riverside, CA most of her life and worked for Riverside Juvenile Hall and volunteered at Riverside Community Hospital (pink ladies). There will be a private, graveside service on December 18 at Olivewood Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
