1/1
Helen Betty Westner Cannon Bruchman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Betty Westner Cannon Bruchman of Pomona, CA passed on to Heaven on September 15, 2020 of a brain aneurysm. She was 91 years old. Betty was born in Toronto, Canada, on January 3, 1929 as the 13th child to Vera Nichols and Henry Westner. She was placed in the Children's Aid Society and later adopted by her Aunt Julia of Dallas, Texas. She received her degree in Early Childhood Studies and was able to work for the Los Angeles Unified schools as a Supervisor for Teacher's Aids for 25 years while raising 9 children. Betty gave her life to Christ at age 18 while living in Missouri. Years later living here in California, she attended Central Baptist Church of Pomona. Betty's dedication to God and His Word motivated her to serve the Lord in many ways. She served as a Sunday school teacher for the handicapped and years later began teaching preschool and kinder children, sang in the choir, volunteered in the church office weekly, as well as serving as the school librarian. Reading was her passion and sharing books with others brought her abundant joy. She is loved and remembered by her children, Charles Cannon, William Cannon, John Cannon, Charlene Di Giovanni, Jack Cannon, Randy Cannon, Lalah Howard, Jeannine Robinson, Shirley Cannon and her step daughters, Kim Baker, Claire Kiener and Lisa O'Brien as well as her many grand and great grandchildren along with other family members and friends. Todd Memorial was in charge of her arrangements, and the graveside farewell was officiated by Pastor Tom Smith at Pomona Cemetery. A Memorial service was held in her honor at Central Baptist church for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved