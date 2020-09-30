Helen Betty Westner Cannon Bruchman of Pomona, CA passed on to Heaven on September 15, 2020 of a brain aneurysm. She was 91 years old. Betty was born in Toronto, Canada, on January 3, 1929 as the 13th child to Vera Nichols and Henry Westner. She was placed in the Children's Aid Society and later adopted by her Aunt Julia of Dallas, Texas. She received her degree in Early Childhood Studies and was able to work for the Los Angeles Unified schools as a Supervisor for Teacher's Aids for 25 years while raising 9 children. Betty gave her life to Christ at age 18 while living in Missouri. Years later living here in California, she attended Central Baptist Church of Pomona. Betty's dedication to God and His Word motivated her to serve the Lord in many ways. She served as a Sunday school teacher for the handicapped and years later began teaching preschool and kinder children, sang in the choir, volunteered in the church office weekly, as well as serving as the school librarian. Reading was her passion and sharing books with others brought her abundant joy. She is loved and remembered by her children, Charles Cannon, William Cannon, John Cannon, Charlene Di Giovanni, Jack Cannon, Randy Cannon, Lalah Howard, Jeannine Robinson, Shirley Cannon and her step daughters, Kim Baker, Claire Kiener and Lisa O'Brien as well as her many grand and great grandchildren along with other family members and friends. Todd Memorial was in charge of her arrangements, and the graveside farewell was officiated by Pastor Tom Smith at Pomona Cemetery. A Memorial service was held in her honor at Central Baptist church for the family.





