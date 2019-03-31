HELEN C. STEIN Helen C. Stein passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charlie Stein, and her brother, Justin Hund. Helen is survived by her sons Mike (Donna), Dan (Cathy), and Doug (Kim) Stein, and her daughter JoEllen Utley. She leaves behind six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews (who called her Aunt Sandy). Helen is also survived by her sister, Marian Strawbridge, and her brother, Jim Hund. Helen was a homemaker and part owner of Hund's Market in San Bernardino, and an active member of the Lady of Fatima Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved her time at the beach. Graveside services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Hospice, Rancho Cucamonga. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary