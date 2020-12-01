October 25, 1934 - November 14, 2020 Helen was granted her angel wings on November 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Her final days were spent at her home in Ontario, surrounded by Donald Blasco, her adoring husband of sixty-six years, and her family. Helen was born in Upland, CA to Fontaine & Louise Coragliotti (Gaggino). Helen was a lifelong resident of Ontario, her parents owned the Fountain Winery on Holt Boulevard and many of her lifelong friends are from the Guasti Vintners and families. Helen graduated from Chaffey High school in 1952. Helping to organize reunions for her graduating class was something Helen treasured. Helen went on to attend Chaffey Jr. College where she met her husband Donald Blasco, graduated in 1954 and was married later that year. Donald and Helen were united in marriage on September 4, 1954 at St. George's Church in Ontario. Prior to starting a family in August of 1955, Helen worked at Convair in Pomona. Following the arrival of her first born, she cared for her children at home and then returned to the workforce by joining the Bank of America team in Ontario where she worked from 1968-1989 when she retired. She earned the title of Grammy in 1986 when her 1st grandchild was born. She leaves a legacy of Love for her family which was evident to anyone who knew Helen. Helen's hobbies included traveling, planting orchids, knitting and cooking delicious Italian recipes, namely spaghetti sauce and ravioli. Helen leaves the love of her life Donald Blasco, her children Richard Blasco (Susan), Ronald Blasco (MaryBeth), and Cheryl Blasco Larsen. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Betty Bianco (Enrico) and many extended family members. Helen was preceded in death by her son, Eldon Blasco. There is comfort in knowing that Helen went to be with the Lord and she is no longer in pain. Though each life must come to an end, Love doesn't. The ripple effect of Helen's Love will continue to be felt in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her. Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 4-7 p.m. at Draper Mortuary, Ontario. Mass service will be held Friday, December 4th at 10:00 a.m. St. George's Church Ontario immediately followed by Interment at Bellevue Cemetery.





