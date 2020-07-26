1/2
Helen Jane Butler
HELEN JANE BUTLER Helen Jane Butler (91) was born May 26, 1929, in Pittsburgh, PA. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 18, 2020, at her home in San Bernardino, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Butler, and her siblings Guy Meyers, Loretta Paulis, Ed Meyers, and Jack Francis. Helen is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Joe Domaracki, her children Edward Butler, Jack and Meri Butler, and Debbie Turley, and her 7 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. Helen moved to San Bernardino, CA to marry the love of her life in 1949. She was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Gigi. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to Pittsburgh to visit her sister, and visiting Las Vegas and Atlantic City where she was often lucky enough to hit a jackpot on penny slot machines. Helen was a kind and nurturing person. Her true calling was taking care of others and helping those in need. She had a love for red roses, enjoyed playing card games with her family, and was an avid reader. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Graveside services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:30 am. Online condolences for Helen may be left for the family at www.bobbittchapel.com.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
