HELEN SIMMIE JANE GREGORY Helen "Simmie" Jane Gregory passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. She was born September 1, 1927 in Pasadena CA., to Sarah K. and George W. Simmons. Her childhood years were spent in Pasadena. She came to Redlands to attend the University of Redlands where she met William T. Gregory in 1947. He preceeded her in death in 2002. Simmie was a devoted wife, homemaker and mother. She took pleasure in knitting, quilting, sewing, cross-stitch, playing bridge, gardening, and cooking. In her circle of friends she was noted for her delicious apple pies. She loved spending time year-round at the Sugar Pine Lodge in Twin Peaks. After retirement Simmie and Bill enjoyed world wide travels. Simmie volunteered at Redlands Community Hospital for more than forty years. She enjoyed being a member of the Rediands Breakfast Club where she held many offices. Simmie is survived by her children, Thomas W. Gregory (Superior, MT), Sarah F. Gregory (Missoula, MT), Linda J. (Gregory) Hollenberg and James B. Hollenberg (Redlands, CA), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to acknowledge and give thanks to the staff at Plymouth Village Health Care Center for the kindness shown and the care given to Simmie during her residence there.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 13, 2019