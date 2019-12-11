Home

Helen (Ginger) Paulen

Helen (Ginger) Paulen Obituary
HELEN (GINGER) PAULSEN Age 98, passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, November 8, 2019, in Redlands CA. Born in Chicago IL, she was a 47-year resident of San Bernardino. She was an active member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist at Mass and for the sick and home bound. She was a member of the Blue Army and a 20-year volunteer at Mary's Table in Rialto. Ginger will be remembered by all as a woman of great faith, a marvelous cook and baker and a loving friend and mother. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Underwood of San Bernardino and Melody Paulsen (Randall Chapman) of Banning, CA; 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren (with 1 on the way). Services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, 2525 N. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino at 10 AM on Friday, December 13. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mary's Mercy Center or Operation Smile.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
