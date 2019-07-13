|
HELEN QUIROZ VELASQUEZ October 21, 1933 to July 6, 2019 Helen Quiroz Velasquez, 85, ascended to heaven on July 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Helen was born in San Bernardino, CA and was a lifelong resident of California. She spent most of her career in the food service industry and as a small business owner. Helen retired from San Bernardino Valley College where she served as a supervisor at Valley's student center. Helen was also a long standing member of The Rock Church and World Outreach Center, and was a dedicated Christian and teacher of Christ. As the family Matriarch, Helen was a loving mother and grandmother who believed in serving and protecting her children. Helen was preceded by her parents, Frank and Trinidad Quiroz, and by her husband Henry Ornelas Sr. (1933 to 1963) and her 2nd husband Graciano "Rocky" Velasquez (1942 2015). Helen is survived by her children, Henry Jr., Lucinda, Erlinda, Sylvia, and Rocky, along with 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and extended family and friends. Additionally survived by her siblings Ray and Lydia Andrade, Frank and Helo Quiroz, Bertha Romero, Joey and Annie Quiroz, and Sofie Quiroz. Services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in San Bernardino on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the burial following shortly after.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from July 13 to July 15, 2019