01-13-1930 - 07-30-2020 Longtime resident of Upland, CA, more recently Alta Loma, Henry passed away on July 30, 2020. Henry was born in London, United Kingdom and was one of 7 children. He was an avid reader, and self taught Historian. He loved to garden and knew most any flower that was pointed out to him. He lost his first wife, Sheila of 61 years in October of 2013. He was fortunate enough to find love the second time around, and married his 2nd wife Mary Polster-Norman in April of 2015. We will all miss you more than words can express, and will carry you and our memories of you in our hearts forever. Henry leaves behind to mourn him, his wife Mary Polster-Norman, daughter Theresa Whittemore (Bill), of Alta Loma, son Julian Norman (Janessa), of Upland, grandson Trevor Whittemore of Alta Loma, granddaughter Sheila Doherty (Cameron), of Glendora, Amber Norman (Mike), of Long Beach, 2 granddaughters Sam and Amy Norman, of Cirencester, UK, grandson T J Lefebvre (Taylor), Iron Mountain, Michigan, grandson Gray Davis who is about to become the father of twins. Three great-grandchildren, Corbin Doherty, Olive Say, and Liam Whittemore. Henry was predeceased by his first wife, Sheila, his daughter Catherine and his son Paul. His memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn, 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina, CA 91724 626-732-2309, Friday, August 28th at 9 am.





